Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $33.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

