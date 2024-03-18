ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,538,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 4,997,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.
ARC Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
AETUF stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
