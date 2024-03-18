Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

