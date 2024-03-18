Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.