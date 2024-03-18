Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 864,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 298,617 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 626,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

