Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $281.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $212.48 and a 12-month high of $285.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

