Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $208,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Herc by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

