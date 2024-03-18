Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $212,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WRB opened at $85.51 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.