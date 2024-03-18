Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $344.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.85 and a 12 month high of $344.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

