ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,082.0 days.

ASICS Trading Up 6.9 %

ASICS stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. ASICS has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

