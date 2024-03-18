ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,082.0 days.
ASICS Trading Up 6.9 %
ASICS stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. ASICS has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.
ASICS Company Profile
