ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,075.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $940.21 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.