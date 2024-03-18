ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,075.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $940.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $883.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.73. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

