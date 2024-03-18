Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

ARGGY opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Featured Articles

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

