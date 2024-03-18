Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Astrana Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASTH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

