AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.3 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$19.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.42. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$19.00 and a 52 week high of C$21.50.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

