Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,928,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 14th total of 6,680,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.90 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

