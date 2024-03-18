Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,928,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 14th total of 6,680,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.90 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
