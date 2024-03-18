ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $52.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

ATI Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. ATI has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

(Get Free Report

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.