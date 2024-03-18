AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,537,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,387,423 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of AT&T worth $209,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

