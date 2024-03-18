AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

