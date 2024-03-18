Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $458,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

