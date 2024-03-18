Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.09 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.