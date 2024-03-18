B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,985 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

