B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FTLS stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

