B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $11,217,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

