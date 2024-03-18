B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

