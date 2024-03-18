B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

WPC opened at $55.99 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.