B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 231,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 813.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $725.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

