B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $2,429,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 96,386 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

