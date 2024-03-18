B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

