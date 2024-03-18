B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Lennar Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $156.57 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

