B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IGHG opened at $76.51 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

