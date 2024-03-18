BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

BAB Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BABB opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

