Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $176.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.69.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Baidu has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.