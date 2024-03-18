Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $176.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.69.
BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Baidu has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
