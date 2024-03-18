Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

