Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BHB opened at $24.79 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bar Harbor Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

