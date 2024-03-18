Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

BLK opened at $802.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $801.08 and a 200 day moving average of $736.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

