Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $218,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $186.31 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

