Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 439.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,503,000 after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $236.71 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

