Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $58.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

