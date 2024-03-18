BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.11 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208,778 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,512,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

