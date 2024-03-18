Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.10. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

