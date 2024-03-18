BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BL

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.30, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.