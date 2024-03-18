Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Sells $188,748.12 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,987,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 120,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

