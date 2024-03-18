Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

