Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Down 4.9 %
Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
About Bluestone Resources
