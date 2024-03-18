Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$335.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.62. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.41.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

