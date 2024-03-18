Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 222.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

