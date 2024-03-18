Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Major Shareholder William S. Boyd Sells 63,464 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BYD opened at $61.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

