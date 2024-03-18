Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 18.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BRC opened at $58.43 on Monday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.