Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 1,677,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brilliance China Automotive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.