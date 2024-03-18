Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 1,677,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

