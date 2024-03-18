Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $368.85

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 1-year low of $243.52 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

